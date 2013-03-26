Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Graco LineLazer 3400 at a Great Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has come up with the recent offer of Graco LineLazer 3400 for a very reasonable price. This LineLazer 3400 is a preferred choice with parking lot and seal coating for contractors who are looking for professional performance and features, in a one-gun machine.



The other range of Graco products the store is now offering include Graco magnum paint sprayers. Along with Graco Magnum X5 the store also provides spray gun SG10, metal gun with form fitted comfort grip handle, full trigger and in-handle filter, airless hose of 25 ft. (7.5 m), spray tip 515 reverse-A-clean (RAC) IV tip, pump armor storage fluid (8 oz), operational DVD and quick start-up guide.



Apart from these Graco items, the store also provides its customers with Norton products at affordable prices. Norton Grinding Wheels and Grinder Blades and flap discs are some of the Norton items that are available. Regarding the grinding wheels, a representative of the store stated, “Norton grinding wheels and grinder blades fit a wide number of power tools and uses. Each is specific to the machine type and application of metal, masonry, asphalt or aluminum.”



The leading store enables customers to receive free delivery on their purchases over $100. Integrity Supply, Inc. stocks these fine brands: Purdy, Shurtape, Corona, Generac, Tyvek, and 3M just to name a few..



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery of products at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.