Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Its Latest Heavy Duty Tarps at Great Prices

Integrity Supply Inc., the one-stop online store for various construction supplies, is now offering its latest heavy duty tarps, Heavy Duty Polyethylene Tarpaulin, at the best price possible. The polyethylene tarpaulin features 12 mil thickness, 7 ounces per square yard weight , one side black and one side silver, mildew- and waterproof, ultra violet reflective surface, heat sealed seams, rope reinforced hems, and brass grommets approximately 2' on all sides.



The other tarpaulins include Light Duty Polyethylene Tarpaulin, Multicolor Vinyl Mesh Tarpaulin, Tarpaulin 10oz, and many more. The vinyl tarps are considered to be perfect for privacy screens, construction, fences, landscape trucks, dumpster trucks, salvage trucks, scaffolds and shade cloths.



Talking about the tarpaulins, a representative of the online store said, “At Integrity Supply, we provide our customers with a wide range of Tarpaulins from Chicago Drop Cloth. Our range of Tarpaulins consists of a variety of tarps including polyethylene tarps, canvas tarps, truck tarps, mesh tarps, hay tarps, lumber tarps, boat tarps and many others.”



Integrity Supply also offers a wide range of construction supplies that include mini roller covers, line stripping equipment, masking tape and film, portable generators, abrasives, safety equipment, and various cutting tools, amongst others. Customers will find renowned brands at this online store including Shurtape, Wooster, Purdy, Corona, 3M, just to name a few. The online store offers free shipping on orders over $100. Customers can also reach the online store through its social media pages available on various social networking sites.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.