Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Latest Diamond Grinding Wheels from Norton

Cleveland, OH -- 06/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is now offering the latest diamond grinding wheels from the renowned manufacturer, Norton. These grinding blades and wheels are available for the best prices at this online store.



A representative of the online store stated, “Norton grinding wheels and grinder blades fit a wide number of uses as well as power tools. Each is specific to the machine type and application of metal, masonry, asphalt or aluminum.”



Apart from the grinding wheels and blades, this online store also offers various other products like Graco magnum paint sprayers, mini roller frames, protective coating equipment, masking tape, drop cloths, safety equipment, manual transfer switches, and abrasives.



The various well-known manufacturers that the online store is associated with also include Purdy, Shurtape, \Wooster, Corona, 3M, Generac, Nissen, Pelican, Purell, and many more. Customers can save money by buying products made by these brands from this online store.



Integrity Supply also offers free shipping on all orders over $100. The online store enables its customers to find it through its social media pages available on leading social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn. Customers can also like its Facebook page to learn about recent offers through its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com