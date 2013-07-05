Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Latest Norton Sandpaper, Metalsand, at Great Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. now carries the latest in Norton sandpaper, Metalsand. The sandpaper is 9" x 11" and available at a great price . Customers can also come across various Norton sandpaper sheets that have been recently launched at the online store.



While talking about the Norton abrasives, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we stock a wide range of Norton MultiSand sandpaper sheets for general purpose hand or machine sanding of wood, metal, plastic and fiberglass, as well as removing old paint.”



He also said, “Norton is a renowned brand to manufacture a complete line of abrasives and finishing products for the floor finishing market. You can choose our range of Norton sandpaper sheets for superior sanding performance on all surfaces and coatings.”



Apart from the abrasives, this online store also offers various other products that include mini roller covers, line striping equipment, masking tape and film, drop cloths, safety equipment like ergonomics, goggles, etc., portable generators, diamond wheels, and many more. The renowned manufacturers associated with this online store include Graco, Purdy, Generac, Corona, Shurtape, amongst others.



Customers can read about the store’s recent updates through its social media pages available on leading social networking channels like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+. Customers can win free giveaways by liking the store’s Facebook page.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.