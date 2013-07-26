Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Latest Profile Sanders at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is now offering the latest profile sanders at the most affordable prices. The profile or detail sanders include 3" x 7" Iron Shape Sheets, Hook & Loop, Triangle Sheets w/ Adhesive Back for Fein Detail/Profile, Triangle Sheets w/ Adhesive Back for Ryobi Detail/Profile Sanders and many more. These detail sanders belong to the house of Norton.



Regarding the detail or profile sanders, a representative of the online store stated, “The direct application for detail sanders and profile sanders is in the process of detail sanding. Norton provides detail and profile sanding sheets and accessories for sanding within small spaces and hard-to-reach areas, which cannot be sanded with conventional power tools.”



Apart from the detail sanders, Integrity Supply Inc. also offers fine finish equipment, specialty roller covers, safety equipment, masking tape and film, power washers, abrasives, cutting tools, just to name a few. The online store is associated with a number of renowned manufacturers including Generac, Purdy, Honeywell, 3M, Wooster, Shurtape, Corona, Graco, Energizer, amongst others. The online store offers free shipping on orders over $100.



Customers may read blogs about construction supplies on Integrity Supply Inc.’s site. These blogs are helpful for people who want to remain updated with the latest information about construction supplies and its industry. They can also visit the social media pages of this online store to learn about its recent updates.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.