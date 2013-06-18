Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Masking Tapes at Reasonable Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is offering Shurtape masking tapes to customers at nearly half of their original price. This enables customers to buy masking tape at the most reasonable prices.



A representative of the online store was discussing the Shurtape masking tapes and stated, “Shurtape masking tape is designed for general purpose use in packaging, bundling and labeling. It offers a patented thermoplastic adhesive that allows a 100% surface contact area to the substrate with enhanced removal properties. FrogTape is the only painter’s tape treated with PaintBlock® Technology. PaintBlock is a super-absorbent polymer which reacts with latex paint and instantly gels to form a micro-barrier that seals the edges of the tape, preventing paint bleed.”



He also said, “We offer a comprehensive line of duct tapes for use in the HVAC, automotive, construction, nuclear, and entertainment industries. These rugged tapes are designed for your toughest requirements with a variety of grades and colors.”



Customers can also get other products such as mini paint rollers at the most affordable prices at this online store. Apart from the masking tapes and paint roller covers, the online store also offers other construction supplies like cutting tools, abrasives, spraying equipment, safety equipment and many more. Customers can purchase products manufactured by renowned brands like Wooster, Norton, Graco, Purdy and many more from this online store.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com