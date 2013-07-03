Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Mastic Gun at Great Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is featuring its latest construction supply, the Mastic Gun, for the month of July. This Mastic gun comes under the category of Graco roof rig. This spraying equipment is available at great prices at this online store.



The online store is also offering roller frames. The wide range of rollers frames include: Handle Balanced For 6" Rollers, Industrial Standard, Jumbo-Koter 12" Frame, Jumbo-Koter Flip Frame and many more. All these roller frames are available at discounted prices at integritysupply.com.



While talking about the paint roller covers and frames, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we believe that a good roller frame is a critical part of every professional painter's tool kit and recommend they choose the best paint roller frame to provide the best finish with the least amount of effort. We offer many brand names including Purdy, Wooster and our Integrity product lines.”



The online store deals in a wide variety of construction and paint supplies that include specialty brushes, line striping equipment, masking tape and film, drop cloths, safety equipment, portable generators, abrasives and cutting tools. The online store is also associated with numerous manufacturers that include Shurtape, Corona, Whizz, 3M, Generac, amongst others.



The online store produces blogs to help disseminate knowledge about the construction industry. The online store can also be reached through its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.