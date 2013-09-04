Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Mini Rollers of Superlative Quality

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. has expanded its horizons by offering a high -quality range of mini rollers. These rollers belong to trusted brands like Purdy and Wooster, known for their industry expertise. The offered paint rollers have been designed innovatively and owing to their compact size, they exhibit high utility in every work condition. This store offers the entire range at fair and reasonable prices.



The product options presented by the store are diverse; they offer Jumbo- Koter 50/50 and Jumbo- KoterBig Green developed by Wooster, while the company Purdy offers White Dove and Golden Eagle Crane Crain.



Every mini roller is dimensionally precise and stays in effective condition for a fairly long duration. The mini rollers offered by this online store work smoothly and effectively even in narrow and congested areas like sinks, cabinets, toilets, etc. The fabrics used in these products are highly absorbent; therefore, they absorb and release a suitable amount of paint to ensure uniform finishing. The mini paint roller is a unique and useful product collection at Integrity Supply that also includes paint roller frames, paint bucket, bucket grids, roller covers, and many more.



The store believes in offering only the best to attain maximum client satisfaction. The spokesperson of the website stated, “Integrity Supply, Inc. provides our online customers the best value and superior customer service experience. We are honest, helpful, efficient, accountable, trustworthy, and committed to profitability and service. We want our colleagues and customers to feel they will always be treated with INTEGRITY.”



Customers can go through the blog section of the website to get more detailed information about the features and functionality of different products offered by the store. In addition to this, Integrity Supply, Inc. waives shipping charges on orders that exceed $100.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. www.integritysupply.com has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.