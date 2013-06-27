Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Non-Woven Abrasives at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc., a renowned online store providing construction supplies, is now offering non-woven abrasives from Norton. Customers can buy a Norton rapidstrip and other abrasives for the best prices available at this online store.



Regarding the Norton rapidstrip, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we are now offering our customers the highly portable Norton RapidStrip Discs. This versatile tool is most commonly used with standing disc pads on bare wood, metal and fiberglass. It is also used with rotary action stripping tools like RapidStrip wheels and brushes.”



“We now stock these wonderful non-woven abrasives discs for your metal and masonry requirements. You can use these Norton rapid strip discs in grinding angles to prepare for welding, grind and finish welds or in cleaning slag from flame cutting or for quick cut-off applications. We assure this item to be of the highest quality and at the best prices,” he further said.



The other products that the online store deals in include specialty brushes, fine finish equipment, masking tape and film, drop cloths, safety equipment, RTS transfer switches and cutting tools. The online store is associated with numerous brands like Wooster, Purdy, 3M, Corona and many more.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com