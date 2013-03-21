Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Norton Flap Discs at the Great Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Norton flap discs are now available at the well-known online store; Integrity Supply, Inc. Customers can buy a flap disc for the great prices from this store. However, prices may vary as per the size of the discs.



Norton abrasive flap discs are considered to be the best bet for metal and masonry grinding and finishing applications.



Taking about the Norton flap discs, a spokesperson stated, “No more switching from a depressed center wheel to a fibre disc - with Norton flap discs you can grind and finish with the same disc. Norton 20X flap discs have a built-in grinding angle so that more abrasive makes contact with the work surface. Flap discs last at least 20 times longer than traditional fibre discs. Light-weight phenolic resin backing plate wears uniformly with the flaps, and will not smear the work-piece.”



He also added, “Stacking of abrasive flaps makes flap discs more comfortable to grind, providing more control and less vibration than grinding wheels. Sometimes, flap wheel sanders and disc sanders are used along with flap discs for grinding and finishing applications.”



Sometimes, flap wheel sanders and disc sanders are used along with flap discs for grinding and finishing applications.



