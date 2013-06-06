Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Norton Sanding Discs at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc is now offering Norton sanding discs at the most reasonable prices. Along with this, the online store is also offering plastic drop cloths as well as fiber discs at the lowest prices ever.



In regards to the sanding discs, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we now stock a wide range of affordable abrasive discs manufactured by Norton, the world’s leading bonded abrasives manufacturer and supplier. These Norton abrasive discs are your best bet for material removal, weld grinding and blending, light deburring and finishing applications. You can grind angles to prepare for welding, grinding and finishing welds, clean slag from flame cutting or dimension and shape wood.”



The online store also offers its customers a top-quality range of Norton sanding discs. These sanding discs are part of the conversion toolkit that is mostly used in abrasive and fiber discs. Its diamond based blades and grinding wheels are designed to work properly with the flap disc material.



This online store offers wide range of construction supplies like line striping equipment, safety equipment, abrasives, masking film, mini roller covers, alternative power systems, cutting tools, and many more. The well-known brands that are associated with this online store include Corona, Purdy, 3M, Shurtape, Generac, Norton, and many others.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



