Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Paint Tray Liners at Half of Their Original Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering paint tray liners to its customers at half of their original price. These plastic paint trays are suitable for smaller areas where only a single gallon of paint is required. These plastic paint tray liners are manufactured by renowned companies like Wooster and Corona.



When discussing paint tray liners, a representative of the online store stated, “Paint trays are designed to remove excess paint from rollers to reduce dripping and running. Use the Plastic Tray Liner to reduce mess and reduce clean up. We offer a wide array of paint trays and paint tray liners including Wooster and Corona. From Wooster we offer Big Ben, Two Quart Deep-Well, Deluxe Metal, Deluxe Plastic and Tray Liners. From Corona we offer Jumbo Metal, and Jumbo-Koterand Standard Metal.”



Apart from plastic paint trays, the online store also offers a vast range of other products including fine finish equipment, portable generators, safety equipment, cutting tools, masking tape, drop cloths, abrasive sponges, amongst others. The online store is also associated with renowned brands like Purdy, Generac, Norton, Shurtape, 3M, Graco, and many more.



Customers can learn about recently launched products at the online store through its social media pages, available at top social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and YouTube. Customers can also find blogs on the site of the online store, which are geared toward helping customers learn more about the construction industry.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. Integrity Supply has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.