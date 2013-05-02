Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Polyethylene Tarpaulins from Chicago Dropcloth at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is offering polyethylene tarpaulins from Chicago Dropcloth at a great price. The types of tarps customers can get at this online store include canvas tarps, mesh tarps, truck tarps, vinyl tarps, lumber tarps, boat tarps, hay tarps, and many other types of tarp covers.



Talking about the polyethylene tarpaulin, a spokesperson stated, “At Integrity Supply, we provide our customers with a wide range of Tarpaulins from Chicago Dropcloth. Our range of tarpaulins consists of a variety of tarps ranging from polyethylene tarps, canvas tarps, truck tarps and many other type of tarp covers. Polyethylene tarpaulins are typically used for boats, campgrounds, construction, farm equipment, firewood, lawn maintenance, lumber and roofs.”



He also said, “At Integrity Supply, we offer you a variety of tarps in several different colors. We also provide you with survival kits that keep you prepared for any eventuality, even on an adventure trip. We also continually announce tarpaulins for sale on a variety of occasions so you can be sure you’re getting the best value.”



Customers can also buy other wide ranges of products that include grinding blades, abrasive sponges, pressure washers, masking tape, manual transfer switches and many more. Customers can also choose from famous brands like Corona, purdy, Shurtape, Generac, 3M and others. They can also take advantage of free shipping by purchasing over $100. The store also shares its information on its social media pages such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



or more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.