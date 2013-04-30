Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Polyethylene Tarps at Great Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering polyethylene tarps at a great price. The types of tarp covers that are available at this online store include lumber tarps, canvas tarps, boat tarps, truck tarps, hay tarps, mesh tarps, and many more. These heavy duty tarps are manufactured by the renowned brand, Chicago Dropcloth.



Talking about heavy duty tarpaulin, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we provide our customers with a wide range of Tarpaulins from Chicago Dropcloth. Our range of Tarpaulin consists of a variety of tarps ranging from polyethylene tarps, canvas tarps, truck tarps, mesh tarps, hay tarps, lumber tarps, boat tarps and many other types of tarp covers.”



“At Integrity Supply, we offer you this variety of tarps in several different colors. We also provide you with survival kits that keep you prepared for any eventuality, such as on an adventure trip. We also continually announce tarpaulins for sale on a variety of occasions so you can be sure you’re getting the best deal,” he further added.



The other products that the online store deals in are specialty roller covers, trays and liners, mask tape, portable generators, detail profile sander accessories and many more. This online store is also in association with many well-known brands like Corona, Purdy, Norton, Shurtape, 3M and others. Customers can also get recent information about the online store on its social media pages: Facebook and Twitter.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.