Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Purdy 2.5" XL Glide Paint Brush at the Lowest Prices Possible

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. an acclaimed online distributor of construction supplies now offers the Purdy 2.5" Xl Glide Paint Brush at the cheapest price possible. The product number of this Purdy 2.5" Xl Glide Brush can be found on Integrity Supply’s site.



Talking about the Purdy 2.5" Xl Glide Brush, a representative of the online store stated, “The XL brushes are Purdy's most popular and widely used series. They are highly recommended for both interior and exterior painting projects. The stiffness retention of XL brushes (from the polyester content) makes them especially suited for outside painting under hot and humid climate conditions. Only DuPont's finest solid, round, tapered (SRT) Tynex® nylon and Orel® polyester filaments are used and our special tipping and flagging process brings our synthetic filaments as close to naturally flagged bristle as possible.”



Apart from Purdy 2.5" Xl Glide Paint Brush, the online store also offers various other products including safety equipment, fine finish equipment, abrasive sponges, masking tape, cutting tools, drop cloths and much more. The online store is also known for offering products from different manufacturers that include Wooster, Corona, 3M, Graco, Generac, amongst others.



Customers can watch the videos on the site to learn more about the construction industry. Customers can also get to know about its recent offers through its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.