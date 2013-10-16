Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Purdy 3" XL Glide Brush at Reasonable Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Focused on delivering the highest quality painting supplies, Integrity Supply, Inc. now offers the Purdy 3" XL Glide Brush at very affordable prices for its customers. This paint brush is known for its quality and provides an incomparable painting experience.



When discussing the Purdy paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “The XL brushes are Purdy's most popular and widely used series. The brush is highly recommended for both interior and exterior painting projects. The stiffness retention of XL brushes (from the polyester content) makes them especially suited for outside painting under hot and humid climate conditions. Only DuPont's finest solid, round, tapered (SRT) Tynex® nylon and Orel® polyester filaments are used and our special tipping and flagging process brings our synthetic filaments as close to naturally flagged bristle as possible.”



He also said, “Matching the right application tool to your job begins with the actual type of primer, paint or clear finish you are using. Paint brushes are categorized according to the type of coating being applied.”



Apart from the Purdy 3" XL Glide Paint Brush, customers can also browse through the online store for a wide variety of products that are required for the purpose of construction. They will also find numerous renowned brands available at this online store. Customers are encouraged to order the products of their preference online. The store guarantees 100% safe online shopping.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.