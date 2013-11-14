Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Purdy Glide Brush at the Cheapest Prices Possible

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering the Purdy XL glide brush at the most inexpensive price possible. The Purdy 3” XL glide brush offered by integritysupply.com is considered to be the best quality.



When discussing the paint brushes, a representative of the online store stated, “Each XL brush style has its own unique hand-chiseled formulation for maximum paint lift and smooth no-drag application. A professional paint brush applies a smoother finish with less brush strokes; paint is applied faster and with less effort. Plus, if properly cleaned and stored, they will last for years. Inexpensive paint brushes can shed bristles into the finish and are difficult to work with, producing an inferior finish and more frustration.”



He also said, “Matching the right application tool to your job begins with the type of primer, paint or clear finish you are using. Paint brushes are categorized according to the type of coating being applied.”



Aside from the paint brushes, Integrity Supply, Inc. also provides its customers with a wide assortment of various products that include spraying equipment, safety equipment, abrasives, cutting tools, drop cloths, masking tape, and much more. Customers will also find a wide number of brands including Corona, 3M, Norton, Honeywell, and Wooster, just to name a few. Integritysupply.com also offers free shipping on orders over $100.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.