Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Purdy Paint Brushes at Wholesale Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc., a renowned distributor for the best quality construction and painting supplies, offers Purdy paint brushes at wholesale prices to its customers. Customers can get Purdy paint brushes of all sizes and at the best prices at this online store.



It is not only the Purdy paint brushes prices, but also the hair used in these brushes that customers appreciate. Customers also get the opportunity to browse through other paint brushes that belong to different brands including Wooster and Corona.



The online store deals in a wide variety of products including safety equipment, abrasives, masking tape, cutting tools, spraying equipment, and many more. The online store offers the lowest prices possible on all its products.



When discussing the online store, a spokesperson stated, “For us, it is not just having the widest range of construction wholesale supplies, but we also focus on how these wholesale construction supplies can provide the greatest satisfaction to our customers. We are a motivated company that believes in exceeding the expectations of our customers while providing our customers with just-in-time delivery of the best-in-class products. We make sure that our clients receive the foremost attention and courtesy.”



The well-known brands associated with this online store include Dewalt, Norton, Generac, Honeywell, and Bullard, and many more. The online store offers free shipping on orders over $100.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-painting-products.aspx.