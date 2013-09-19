Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Purdy XL Glide at an Unbeatable Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering the Purdy XL Glide at unbelievable prices. These paint brushes are made from either synthetic or fiber natural hair. These brushes are classified according to the kind of coating being applied.



When discussing the Purdy Glide Brush, a representative of the online store stated, “We offer the complete line of Wooster Paint Brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, and wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush. Nylon/polyester brushes are durable so they're great for painting rough surfaces, they maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest. Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro® or the high-quality Golden Glo® because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based.”



Apart from the Purdy Glide Brush, this well-known online store also deals in a wide category of products that are available at highly discounted prices. The wide range of products include cutting tools, masking tape, safety equipment, abrasive sponges, drop cloths, fine finish equipment, amongst others. The online store has been in association with a number of renowned manufacturers that include Norton, Graco, 3M, Honeywell, Generac, Corona, Wooster, and many more.



The online store enables its customers to visit its social media pages available on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Google+ and YouTube to learn about its recent offers. Customers can also find blogs based on the construction industry on the site of the online store.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx