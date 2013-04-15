Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Range of Sanding Paper Discs at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is offering a range of sanding paper discs, manufactured by the renowned brand, Norton. These Norton sanding paper discs are available at great prices at this store. A sand paper disc is perfect for fiberglass, composites and paint stripping.



In addition to sand paper discs, the store also offers a range of Graco pressure washers. Talking about these pressure washers, a representative of the store said, “We strongly recommend Graco pressure washers for their ability to achieve clean siding and trim, ready for paint and also to avoid premature failure of the paint job. This is a powerful machine that uses pressurized water to remove dust, chalk, pollution, mildew and even some loose paint. These machines can be either electric or gas powered, with gas powered models being the most powerful.”



The commercial pressure washers, manufactured by Graco are ideal for homeowners as well as contractors or painters who take up projects like cleaning exterior siding, fences, concrete, washing cars, trucks and farm equipment, and removing debris.



The store also offers a wide range of spraying equipment that includes spray tips, striping machines, paint sprayers, airless paint sprayer accessories and many more.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.