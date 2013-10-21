Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. offers the latest Purdy XL glide paint brush to its customers. The online store enables its customers to buy these brushes at the cheapest prices possible. Customers can opt for various sizes of Purdy brushes like Purdy XL glide 2 ½” to 3”.



When discussing the Purdy paint brushes, a representative of the online store sated, “We offer the complete line of Wooster paint brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, and wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush. Nylon/polyester brushes are durable so they're great for painting rough surfaces, they maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest. Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro® or the high-quality Golden Glo® because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based.”



This online store deals in a wide variety of paint brushes that belong to renowned manufacturers. Customers can buy other construction related products at this online store. Integrity Supply, Inc. is associated with various brands like Dewalt, Norton, Generac, Honeywell, Bullard and many more.



The online store also offers free shipping on orders over $100. Learn about recent updates on its social media pages, available on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.



About Integrity Supply Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/purdy-xl-glide.aspx.