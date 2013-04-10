Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Top Quality Norton Sharpening Stones at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering high-quality Norton sharpening stones. These sharpening stones are available for the great prices at this renowned online store. These abrasive sharpening stones are also available in many sizes.



Customers can also get a pocket knife sharpener at an unbeatable price. Talking about the pocket knife sharpeners, a representative of the company stated, “At Integrity Supply, we have a large stock of the most effective Norton pocket knife sharpeners. Norton is renowned for being the world leader in sharpening stones since 1823, for every professional market. We are now providing you with their Abrasive Sharpening Stones and Pocket Knife Sharpeners at the great prices.”



“These sharpening stones are designed for lower costs, lower usage and high-end sharpening applications. Each stone is manufactured with abrasives graded to a consistent particle size, blended with selected bonding agents, molded to shape, and finished to exacting surface configurations. These sharpening stones also come with a reliable guide to maximize effectiveness and ensure longer product life,” he further added.



In addition to the farm tool sharpeners and pocket knife sharpeners, Integrity also offers other products like portable generators, grinding wheels, line striping equipment, tarpaulins, paint sprayers and many more from industry-leading brands like Norton, Purdy, Shurtape, Corona, Graco and more. The site also shares information about its products and recent offers on its social media channels. Integrity offers free shipping on orders over $100.



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.