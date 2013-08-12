Integrity Supply Inc. Offers Wide Range of Graco Contractor Gun at Great Prices

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply Inc. is now offering a wide range of Graco Contractor Guns with the RAC X 517 SwitchTip 2 Finger Trigger. This item has a case pricing option which helps to save 5% per item when the quantity exceeds case packs of six units. Its Graco 390 paint sprayer is also considered to be one of the best paint sprayers. All these can be purchased at the best prices possible.



While discussing the Graco contractor gun, a representative of the online store stated, “At Integrity Supply, we recommend these Graco contractor guns for their long durability and extensive features. This contractor gun’s needle has no exposure to paint reducing wear, resulting in 70% longer needle life. Also, its form-fitted handle provides maximum control and comfort and its durable nickel finish is corrosion resistant and easier to clean. Buying this item from us also provides you with superior quality and affordability.”



He also said, “At Integrity Supply, we have the largest stock of Graco Contractor Guns featuring the RAC X 517 SwitchTip 2 Finger. These guns from Graco are designed to provide you with the maximum performance, reliability and comfort that you expect from a brand like Graco.”



The online store is known for offering the best products that include portable generators, line striping equipment, masking tape and film, safety equipment, abrasives and many more. They are also associated with renowned brands like Purdy, Generac, 3M, Norton, just to name a few. The online store can also be reached through its social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit: http://www.integritysupply.com.