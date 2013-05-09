Integrity Supply, Inc. Offers Wooster Faux Sea Sponge at Great Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is offering Faux Sea Sponge at a great price. These Faux Sea Sponges are manufactured by the renowned brand Wooster. Customers can buy this product online from this online store.



Talking about the Faux Sea Sponges, a representative of the online store said, “At Integrity Supply, we stock a large quantity of faux sea sponges by Wooster, the manufacturer with the most innovative and high-performance painting tools. You can now purchase their ecologically-friendly and natural-looking synthetic sponge which is compatible with all paints, glazes and washes. The faux sea sponge has the perfect faux painting texture on its 360-degree face. It easily creates the popular sponge effects seen on walls and other focal points while providing consistent quality.”



He also said, “We provide you with a range of Wooster Faux Sea Sponges at the lowest prices possible and assure you unmatched services and superior quality products. With Integrity, you can expect great service and a fair deal.”



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest-quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.