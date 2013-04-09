Integrity Supply, Inc. Promotes Availability of Mini Rollers

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. announced the availability of mini rollers at its online store. Integrity is offering these mini rollers at an unbeatable price. These products are manufactured by renowned brands such as Wooster, Purdy and Whizz. These mini roller covers are designed to touch up small areas like doors and windows, where, usually, a full size paint roller fails to reach.



Talking about mini paint roller, a representative of the company stated, “Mini paint roller covers are ideal for small projects and in and around tight areas such as trim, edging, cabinets, behind pedestal sinks and toilets. Mini roller fabric absorbs and steadily releases paint for an even finish. 2" short handle brush filaments are designed for a controlled paint flow to ensure a smooth, even finish. The 12" mini roller frame is lightweight with a comfort-grip threaded handle.”



He also added, “Integrity Supply provides painting supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Our painting equipment includes roller covers, paint brushes, paint roller frames, paint bucket, bucket grids etc. The products belong to top brands including Wooster products and Purdy products.”



The other products that are available for affordable prices at this site include specialty brushes, paint sprayers, spray guns, tarpaulins, portable generators and much more. All the products are from the well-known brands like Corona, Purdy, Norton, and Shurtape. Integrity also offers free shipping on orders exceeding $100. Recent updates about the products can also be found on the store’s social media pages.



About Integrity Supply, Inc

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.