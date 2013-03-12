Integrity Supply, Inc. Provides Brown and White Cloth Gloves at an Affordable Price

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is now offering brown and white cloth gloves for the reasonable price. These white cloth gloves stay flexible and sturdy even after repeated laundering. The extra heavy-weight terry cloth gloves with lining can resist heat up to 450°F. The other types of gloves that fall in the same range are red flame heat-resistant gloves, mustang leather palm gloves and Big Jake leather palm gloves.



Integrity Supply provides its customers with other products like a bucket grid for painting, line striping equipment, power washers and many more. Customers can also get various categories of paint brushes at discount prices.



Talking about different categories of paint brushes, a representative of the store said, “We offer the complete line of Wooster paint brushes, Purdy paint brushes, staining brushes, and wire brushes. For water-based coatings, choose a nylon/polyester (synthetic) brush. Nylon/polyester brushes are durable so they're great for painting rough surfaces. They maintain their stiffness in humid painting conditions, and they clean the easiest. Actually, you can't go wrong with a professional nylon/polyester brush like the Wooster Ultra/Pro or the high-quality Golden Glow because they can be used with all paints, water-based or oil-based.”



He also added, “Along with paint brushes Integrity Supply provides other painting supplies including roller covers designed to work in tight places, small area touch up and trimming, such as doors windows or anywhere that a full size paint roller can't reach. Also check our specialty brushes that can be used for a wide variety of applications.”



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to its customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service.



For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com/.