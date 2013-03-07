Integrity Supply, Inc. Secures and Ships First Government Orders

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is a well-known name in the industry of construction & paint supplies Announces shipping of their first lot of Government Orders. It provides masking, painting, abrasive, spraying, cutting supplies and more. By establishing relationships with key manufacturers, Integrity Supply Inc. saves on inventory and marketing costs. The savings are then passed directly to our customers.



In addition to reasonable prices, the company offers fast product delivery for all orders. Customers can buy supplies by making phone calls or ordering the same online.



“Integrity Supply, Inc. provides our online customers the best value and superior customer service experience. We are helpful, efficient, accountable, trustworthy and committed to profitability and service. We want our colleagues and customers to feel they will always be treated with INTEGRITY,” said John Colavecchio, the President/CEO of the company.



Integrity Supply Inc. is well-known for offering different types of construction and sundry products. The different types of products it deals in include premium pro white woven, abrasive sponges, economy trim rollers, pressure washers from Graco and many more. Furthermore, the abrasive sponges provided by the company are from Norton Talking about the Norton abrasive sponge, a representative of the company said, “Use Norton flexible sanding abrasive sponges for sanding curved, contoured, or flat surfaces of wood, metal, paint, plastic, ceramics, and drywall; they last up to five times longer than sandpaper. They resist tears and are washable, providing a longer life.”



About Integrity Supply, Inc.

Integrity Supply, Inc. was established in 2000 as a wholesale distributor to provide the highest quality paint, safety and construction related supplies from leading manufacturers throughout the United States. Integrity was founded with its customers in mind by providing just-in-time delivery at affordable prices. It has established relationships with key manufacturers that absorb the inventory holdings costs and marketing funds, allowing Integrity to pass on the savings directly to the company's customers. It strives to continue to be the value-leader by delivering superior products at a fair price with unmatched service. For more information, please visit http://www.integritysupply.com.