Integrity Supply, Inc. to Celebrate Its 13th Anniversary on March 1st, 2013

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Integrity Supply, Inc. is going to celebrate the 13th anniversary of the company on March 1st, 2013. In 2000, the company began as an inside sales company with paint contractors across the US as its core customer base.



The paint supply company has extended the distribution lines to cover the construction and safety associated markets. The online sales site of the company was launched in 2010 to offer customers an additional convenient source to assist in their purchases.



In 2013, Integrity Supply, Inc. was officially recognized as an authorized supplier to the US Government. Now it carries hundreds of manufacturers to serve a broader base of customers, and has also expanded its database to countries outside of the US.



Talking about the company John Colavecchio, the President/CEO of the company said, “Integrity Supply, Inc. provides our online customers the best value and superior customer service experience. We are honest, helpful, efficient, accountable, trustworthy, and committed to profitability and service. We want our colleagues and customers to feel they will always be treated with INTEGRITY.”



Apart from offering wholesale paint supply, the company also provides its customers with a variety of products such as Red-Gold Nylon Cortez, Silver Plus Gun with RAC 5 517 SwitchTip, drop cloths, high temperature flue tape, G-Force 3030 and many more. The amazing thing about the company is that it offers all its items at discounted prices. It ensures that the items available at the store are quality items and cannot be found anywhere else for the same prices they offer.



