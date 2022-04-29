Intel Chip Technology Growth Plan Starts with German Fab Factories

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Intel has been pretty clear about its intentions to expand on its chip research and manufacturing capabilities in Europe - and now the company has put a figure on it. EUR33 billion is the total that Intel plans to invest right now but this could easily increase to EUR80 billion, according to sources. The growth plan is getting underway with EUR17 billion that the business is investing in two chip fab factories in Magdeburg, Germany that are going to be focused on advanced chip making. Construction on the factories is due to begin in 2023 as long as the European Commission gives its approval. The move is going to create around 7,000 construction jobs in Germany, as well as 3,000 permanent, high-tech jobs at Intel itself. The sites in Germany are just a part of the expansion that Intel has planned - it is also looking at a new back-end manufacturing facility in Italy and intends to double its investment in manufacturing space in Ireland.



Intel is a key player to watch for a technology recruiter like Glocomms. The recruitment firm was established in 2013 and has monitored market changes over the years, including the struggles that have affected the giant chipmaker. The steps Intel is taking towards greater innovation and manufacturing capacity are encouraging - and positive news for ambitious tech talent all over Germany. As a technology recruiter with extensive experience, Glocomms has expertise in many different areas, from development engineering jobs to cyber security, data & analytics and cloud & infrastructure roles. The firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years and also created a strong network of contacts with hiring managers at many different companies. These include innovative startups and global names in technology. The firm is an insightful and versatile technology recruiter, able to offer a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that can be tailored to any hiring need.



Glocomms has extensive reach in the market for technology recruitment in Germany. The firm's network expands to most major hubs, including Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne. Plus, the team in Germany is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than a thousand. The firm also has the advantage of being part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries and is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies. There has been a huge increase in the demand for a specialist technology recruiter in recent years, especially in the wake of the impact of the pandemic. The team at Glocomms has been carefully nurtured to continue to provide a consistently excellent service. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Assistant RSSI and Enterprise Sales Executive.



The team at Glocomms said," A shortage of talent in data means it's never been more important for hiring managers and HR to understand how to attract, and just as importantly, retain their talent. Compensation, counter offers, working from home policies and extensive benefits package all need to be part of a hiring manager's strategy to attract talent in 2022.



Competition for sales tech talent has never been tougher, therefore clients need to be wise in understanding who they are competing with. It's also about staying up-to-date with the latest movers and shakers, and trends. With new tech products always coming to market, we are seeing growth in these hot areas, and talent sometimes make moves into there as opposed to a more traditional business. Clients need to realize they too need embrace and adapt to change."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.