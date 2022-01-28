Intel Expands Manufacturing Base in Germany and Italy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- Intel, the world's largest chip maker, has signalled that it is about to go through an expansion that is designed to help restore the business to its former position as one of the most innovative companies in the world. In recent years, the chipmaker has lost its technological edge to competitors and market share has reduced as a result. Now, expansion plans in countries, including Germany and Italy, will see Intel seek to regain its former position. The growth plan includes a major production site in Germany and, according to those who have seen the expansion plans, there is going to be a brand-new test and assembly factory in Italy. In total, the expansion is going to cost Intel tens of billions of dollars and will create a broad swathe of manufacturing jobs in Germany and Italy. The hope is that this will give the chipmaker the global base, and the technological advance, that it needs to go on and regain its competitive edge.



Established in 2004, DSJ Global is a supply chain recruitment agency ideally positioned to support individuals looking for new opportunities in manufacturing jobs, such as those that will arise around the Intel expansion plans. The firm helps organisations, such as Intel, to secure business critical talent in end-to-end supply chain in areas that are vital to this kind of growth, from logistics and procurement to technical operations. Being able to source the best possible talent is a key part of ensuring the success of expansion plans and DSJ Global has worked with a broad range of businesses, from innovative start-ups to world-renowned global brands. Over the years the firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals in areas such as manufacturing jobs. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions means that the hiring needs of every organisation can be met.



DSJ Global provides truly international support, working in key cities across the UK, such as London, Birmingham and Manchester, as well as a range of global locations. The British team is part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+ and also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. In a field such as manufacturing jobs this kind of dual local and international reach is crucial to securing opportunities and ensuring the best possible connections can be made. The internal team at the firm is vital to its progress - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as manufacturing jobs there are many other roles available at DSJ Global today, including Operation Buyer [Indirect], Senior Lean Manager and IT Logistics Process Expert.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



About DSJ Global

DSJ Global knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.