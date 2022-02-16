Intel to Expand Manufacturing in Germany and Italy

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- Negotiations are currently underway at Intel to expand the chip maker's European presence, including in Germany and Italy. The current Chief Executive Officer is laser-focused on trying to ensure that Intel gets back to its top spot in the chip-making world and these moves are a key part of that plan. An increase in research and development, as well as manufacturing is planned and it plans to open a research and design centre in France as part of this expansion and the main wafer fabrication plant will be built in Germany.



DSJ Global is a manufacturing recruiter supporting many different organisations looking to re-establish themselves after the challenging events of recent years. Intel's push for market dominance is just one of many similar moves being made by businesses in locations all over the world keen to find a spark for growth. As a manufacturing recruiter with expertise in hiring for connected areas, such as logistics and procurement, DSJ Global is able to deliver expert support. The firm has worked with a broad spectrum of enterprises, from global names through to agile start-ups seeking to disrupt the market. As a result, the team has a robust network of industry contacts and has also nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years. All this, combined with a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions means that DSJ Global can create options for any hiring need.



Prominence as a manufacturing recruiter is something that DSJ Global has achieved in Germany and beyond. Nationwide reach in the country extends to most major hubs, including Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition, the team in Germany is part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Plus, the firm is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. In the fast-changing world of end-to-end supply chain it's vital that the firm has a strong internal team and DSJ Global has invested consistently in this over the years. Consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As a manufacturing recruiter with a wealth of experience in hiring for connected fields, DSJ Global has many roles available today, including Operational Excellence Team Lead, Purchasing Manager and Global Supply Chain Project Manager.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes may have been 2021's story, but much of last year's challenges are shaping this year. As Supply Chains continue to be under the world's spotlight, the need for top-tier talent is still a pressing issue."



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.