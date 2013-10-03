InteleANTS Virtual Workforce Provides Transcription Service for Businesses Worldwide

Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Audio and video files are now becoming ever more ubiquitous, with camera phones and built-in sound recorders making it far easier to minute a meeting by filming or recording it than by manually writing notes. It also serves to keep a complete and accurate record for future review, or to capture the contributions of individuals among a group. This can be laborious to transcribe into words, however, and may not be the best use of a business’ time. InteleANTS now offer audio and video transcription services to provide a solution to this problem.



InteleANTS are a worldwide network of highly talented workers, or ants, coordinated, vetted and assigned by a centralised command structure. This allows clients to simply place an order and forget about it, while InteleANTS leverage their multi-talented, multi-national team to achieve the desired end result. Their transcription company is already gaining great feedback from customers all over the world.



Their latest audio and video transcription service allows clients to send files online to InteleANTS which will then be farmed out to transcribers who will create high quality textual documentation that reflects the contents of those files, and can include one to one interviews or multiple speakers in conferences.



A spokesperson for InteleANTS explained, “Our objective is to provide every service that can be provided through online deliverables, and to constantly expand the range of services that can be achieved online for businesses small and large. The audio and video transcription service makes use of a global network of expert transcribers who are native speakers of the language in the files to be transcribed, ensuring quality and accuracy of output while maintaining a competitive rate. Because of our networks, we are able to take on transcriptions small and large, assigning a single freelancer or a team depending on deadlines, so all solutions can be scaled flexibly to suit clients’ needs.”



About InteleANTS

InteleANTS was founded in 2005 with the objective of supporting small businesses with a wide range of services. InteleANTS are team of intelligent, versatile, innovative and hard-working professionals digitally enabled to deliver services to clients anywhere in the world. They aim to be a one-stop-shop for every service that can be remotely delivered for a small business and pioneered a mixed-model delivery system using a localised core hub and permanent satellite employees. For more information, please visit: http://transcribe.inteleants.com/