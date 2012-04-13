Intelicus Advises Masters Degree Students on the Many Types of Online Programs That Are Available

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- Even though online learning opportunities have grown steadily in popularity over the past several years, an unfair stigma of sorts seems to accompany some of the advanced degree programs.



Because the courses are offered over the internet and can often be attended anywhere a student can access the internet, some people erroneously contend that they are not as challenging or valid as traditional college and university degrees.



This can be especially true for students who wish to earn an online masters degree. The advanced degree is so prestigious that some people, including prospective students, may have hard time believing that online options even exist, let alone those that are trustworthy and reputable.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide array of helpful and reassuring articles about everything related to earning a masters degree online.



Intelicus devotes itself to helping students who are interested in enrolling in an online masters degree program but are not necessarily sure which colleges might offer the best classes or what types of online degrees are even available.



The site is easy to navigate; prospective students are welcome to visit at any time to begin reading through the plethora of posts and articles about earning a masters degree online.



For example, one section of the website is dedicated to the various types of online masters degree programs that are currently available. For example, students may read about fire, safety and security degrees; nursing and health care degree programs; online business degree programs; and one that is currently extremely popular—the online criminal justice and criminology degree.



“In the realm of criminal justice degrees, there is not one degree that is necessarily better than the other. It all depends on what it is that you want you want to learn about and what path in the industry that you want to embark upon,” an article on the website explained, adding that as a bonus, the majority of these degrees are all available for students to pursue online, which gives students the convenience and flexibility of pursuing their education while balancing it with the other very important aspects of their life.



Other popular online masters degree programs include information technology, and education degree programs, which is great for aspiring teachers as well as those already working in the field of education who wish to earn the advanced degree while still pursuing their careers.



About Intelicus

Intelicus is a website that is devoted to helping prospective students learn all they need to know about online degree programs. The site features educational articles, tips and advice about schools, degree programs, and much more. A comprehensive list of available online degrees helps students narrow down their choices of programs. For more information, please visit http://www.intelicus.com