Intelicus Offers Students List of Top Programs & Schools in the Country That Offer Online Courses

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- According to recent news reports, more and more students are opting to take online courses in order to earn a college degree. Researchers have estimated that within two years, the vast majority of students will take at least some of their classes online.



The reasons for this surge in popularity in online universities are numerous: for example, many students are working and need to fit their studies into already-busy schedules. Some have family commitments during the day and can only attend college at night and on weekends, and others have limited transportation options. Still others wish to take online courses because the advances in computer technology have made it easy to get a fantastic education from a variety of online universities.



Trying to select which online program to attend, however, can be a time-consuming task that traditionally requires multiple phone calls or visits to a variety of universities. Even then, prospective students might be unsure which online degrees and schools are the best and offer accredited programs that will give them the type of education they are looking for.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its incredible amount of comprehensive and helpful information on online degrees, schools, and much more.



Intelicus is a free online resource that strives to help aspiring students as well as those who are already working but would like to go back to school to earn an advanced degree know what all of their options are regarding online schools, degree programs, and much more.



One section of the website lists many of the specific top online universities in the country. Clicking on the name of a school will bring visitors to the site to another page devoted to detailed information about the university and its online program.



“All Universities and Programs offered on Intelicus are respected and well established not-for-profit institutions with a long history of rich traditions,” an article on the website explained.



Currently, a dozen well-known colleges and universities make up the website’s list of schools. Topping the list is Boston University, a well-known school that boasts graduates who are proficient in just about any field imaginable.



Another university placing high on the list is Portland State University. The school’s community-based learning curriculum is among the best in the nation, according to a U.S. News & World Report article and has also been named a Best Western College by the Princeton Review.



About Intelicus

Intelicus is a website that is devoted to helping prospective students learn all they need to know about online degree programs. The site features educational articles, tips and advice about schools, degree programs, and much more. A comprehensive list of available online degrees helps students narrow down their choices of programs.



For more information, please visit http://www.intelicus.com/onlinelearning/universities/