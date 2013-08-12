Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Inteliquent Inc in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between May 7, 2012 and August 7, 2013.



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) between May 7, 2012 and August 7, 2013, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:IQNT shares prior to May 2012 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 8, 2013. NASDAQ:IQNT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) common stock during the period between May 7, 2012 and August 7, 2013, that Inteliquent Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated Federal Securities Laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Inteliquent Inc allegedly overstated the impairment of goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets, that Inteliquent Inc had allegedly improper financial forecasting practices, that Inteliquent Inc allegedly lacked adequate internal and financial controls, and that as a result of the foregoing, Inteliquent’s statements were allegedly materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $168.91 million in 2009 to $275.45 million in 2012, while its net Income of $41.31 million in 2009 declined to a Net loss o $78.15 million in 2012.



Shares of Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) declined from $31.00 per share in July 2009 to as low as $2.15 per share in November 2012.



Since then NASDAQ:IGNT shares gained value and reached in mid-July 2013 $9.02 per share.



Then on August 8, 2013, Inteliquent Inc announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2013. Inteliquent Inc also announced that, as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Audit Committee of Inteliquent's Board of Directors, it has postponed its scheduled earnings call, which had been set for Thursday, August 8, 2013.



Shares of Inteliquent Inc dropped from $8.14 per share on August 7, 2013, to $5.895 per share on August 8, 2013.



Those who purchased a significant amount of shares of Inteliquent Inc (NASDAQ:IQNT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com