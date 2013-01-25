Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Intellectual Property in ICT and Digital Media: Market Challenges, Solutions and Business Impact Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) are intended to protect the legal rights of property to the owner includes inventions (patents), trademarks, industrial designs, service marks, commercial names, designations etc. A key factor in disputes is not only the issues of validity and infringement but also a determination of commercial value and potential damages. IPR law in the digital arena is intended to safeguard the legal rights of owners to various assets including architectures, platforms, processes, procedures, methods, and the associated commercialization of applications, products, and services.
IPR has become a significant issue within telecom, ICT, and digital media as there are often many overlapping claims from different companies against each other's applications, products, services, infrastructure, and devices. There has been significant litigation recently within wireless communications, especially in the areas of mobile device user interface, feature/functionality, and applications. This report analyzes IPR within this context with emphasis on recent disputes between Apple, Samsung, Yahoo, and Facebook.
Regulatory Organizations and Industry Associations in Report:
World Trade Organization (WTO), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), United States Patents and Trademark Office (USPTO), International Trade Administration (ITA), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Copyright Office, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United States Trade Representative (USTR), United States International Trade Commission (USITC), Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator (IPEC), International Federation of Phonographic Industry (IFPI), U.S. Chamber's Global Intellectual Property Center, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), China's Intellectual Property Office, European Commission, University College London (UCL), Work Foundation and NESTA, IPSOS MediaICT, Harvard University, UNESCO, Euro State, Information Technology& Innovation Foundation (ITIF), EUCD, DiMA, Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
