Intellectual Property Rights Royalty Management Market Is Booming Worldwide : Ingenta, FilmTrack, FADEL Partners, Lecorpio

Major players profiled in the study are:

Vistex, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Ingenta (United Kingdom), Dependable Solutions (United States), FilmTrack, Inc. (United States), FADEL Partners Inc. (United States), CPA Global (Jersey), Lecorpio Inc. (United States), Anaqua (United States), Capgemini (France),



Scope of the Report of Intellectual Property Rights Royalty Management

Intellectual property rights are the rights given to persons over the creations of their minds. Intellectual property owners often choose to let other people use their ideas or creations. It helps them to expand their reach in untapped markets and another company can develop and commercialize the intellectual property for the licensor. However, day-to-day management of the IP properties is quite difficult for the IP owners or creators. For this purpose, many IP owners rely upon the service provider of royalty management to analyze and track relevant data and calculate the royalty collection.



In February 2019, Questel announced the acquisition of an India and US-based IP services company Concur IP to expand its existing IP service portfolio. With this acquisition, Questel can support its clients throughout the IP lifecycle by offering patentability search, patent drafting, translation, and international filing, as well as post-grant support during licensing negotiation and litigation. However, the deal will also bring Concur IP's Standard Essential Patent (SEP) expertise that enable companies to determine fair and reasonable licensing terms for standardized technologies.



The Global Intellectual Property Rights Royalty Management Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Publishing, Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, IT & Telecom, Government, Others), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Component (Software, Services)



Market Opportunities:

- High Adoption of IP Rights Royalty Management Solution by Retail and Consumer Goods Sector



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Technological Solutions to Protect IP Rights and Manage IP Royalty

- Rapidly Growing Media and Publishing Sector Across the Globe Will Boost the Adoption



Market Trend:

- Emerging Trends in Spheres of Innovation and Research



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



