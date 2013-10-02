Intellicig Electronic Cigarette Review Announced by E-CIG HUB

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- A new review has been published about the Intellicig electronic cigarette . The review covers all aspects of the Intellicig, the electronic cigarettes and starter kits as well. The Intellicig is one of the more popular electronic cigarettes in world and based out of the UK. The Intellicig electronic cigarette is designed to be one of the many alternatives to traditional tobacco cigarettes for those who want to enjoy the pleasures of smoking or for quitting the smoking habit altogether.



The IntelliCig electronic cigarette contains a cartomizer which has the general look, shape and appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. However, instead of tobacco the Intellicig contains a rechargeable battery that heats the unit and flavored liquid which can contain nicotine if desired. When a smoker draws in on the end of the Intellicig, the heating unit turns the flavored liquid into water vapor and is drawn into the lungs. Because there are not carcinogens associated with tobacco present, Intellicig is ok to use in the majority of public places.



The review of Intellicig covers the different starter kits that are available with this product which includes the rechargeable battery, recharging unit, cartomizers and a variety of flavor liquids. The flavor liquids can be re-ordered with different levels of nicotine so that a person can gradually quit smoking over time.



The review is very thorough and complete, offering a more personal opinion as to the quality of the Intellicig product. For more information about the review of Intellicig electronic cigarettes, check out E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk