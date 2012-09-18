Intelligent and Cognitive Radios Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- The intelligent and cognitive radios market is experiencing growth and this trend is expected to continue in the near future. The reason being these systems are providing new possibilities to channel network traffic to frequencies and technologies that enable optimal network usage from the operator’s point of view. This technology is even providing end users with free usage to non-typical wireless technologies when traffic is reduced from crowded networks.



The cognitive radios market is rapidly growing in importance as a result of the growing need to utilize the available spectrum more effectively and also the need to offer better communication. Cognitive radio is encouraging a number of technologies like dynamic spectrum access, self organizing networks, and spectrum markets that is helping in improving communication.



Cognitive radio technology is driving the market growth as it is helping to improve wireless communication and providing benefits like reduced communication costs, proliferate wireless applications, and introducing interoperability on a global scale. Adoption of cognitive radio technology by the defense industry and its penetration in the commercial market for public safety communications are some other important factors responsible for the expansion of this market.



This report is a comprehensive study of industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, current market trends, and market projections for the coming years. The report also provides an analysis of the recent technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players.This research report includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Key Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Adaptix, AeroStream, AirNet Communciations, Altera , Analog Devices, Array Systems Computing, BitWave Semiconductor, Cambridge Consultants, Cisco, ISR Technology, Mercury Computers Systems, Motorola, Nova Engineering, PrismaTech, RadioScape, Rockwell Collins, Spectrum Signal Processing, Sundance, Wind River, Xilinx, and others.



