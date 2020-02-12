Intelligent Conveyor System Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- Intelligent conveyor system



Conveyor belt systems enable swift and efficient transport of bulky materials. The intelligence factor in an intelligent conveyor system is the capability of integrating and interpreting the data acquired via sensors in the conveyor belt system and further, make operational and maintenance decisions based on the overall status of the conveyor belt system. Such intelligent conveyor systems are required in order to overcome the operational problems that result as consequence of human errors made by the industry personnel. Thus, an industry requires conveyor belts integrated with advanced operational control systems and intelligent monitoring. In an intelligent conveyor system, the smart monitoring feature monitors multiple conveyor belt components and represents the complete operational and technical status of conveyor belt system.



Intelligent Conveyor System Market: Drivers & Challenges



Intelligent conveyor systems are very efficient and reliable, which increases their demand in large industries. Also, rising requirement of mitigating damage to fragile materials and remove human error from the industrial processes drives the global intelligent conveyor system market. Installation of temperature sensing and X-ray devices increase the demand for intelligent conveyor systems in airports and other high security areas. Innovations, such as integration of distributed control systems in intelligent conveyor systems, enables efficient management of the data acquired by the sensors and ensures uninterrupted process execution. Some other features of intelligent conveyor systems, such as interpretation and monitoring situations in order to identify abnormalities, automatic discovery of factors causing faults and failures in the conveyor belt system, and the provision of optimal operational, maintenance and control strategies, is expected to drive the global intelligent conveyor system market during the forecast period.



Intelligent Conveyor System Market: Regional Outlook



Huge investments are being made by the governments and industrialists in North America, especially the United States, in order to integrate intelligent conveyor systems in industries. Also, the automation revolution in the industrial sector, drives the market in North America. The industrial automation factor is also expected to drive the intelligent conveyor system market in Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Also, with increasing number of industries and developing economies, such as India, will increase the demand for intelligent conveyor systems in the region.



Intelligent conveyor system Market: Segmentation -



By industry -



-Automotive

-Food and beverage

-Life Sciences

-Retail

-Material handling

-Others (mining, construction et cetera)



On the basis of component, the global intelligent conveyor system market can be segmented into the following,



-Solutions

-Intelligent conveyor system software

-Intelligent conveyor system hardware

-Services

-Installation services

-Operational services

-Maintenance services



Intelligent conveyor system Market: Key Players



Few of the major players operating in the global intelligent conveyor system market include,



-Schneider Electric; Daifuku Co. Ltd.

-Dorner Mfg. Corp.

-Schafer Holding International GmbH

-Dematic

-Murata Machinery Ltd.

-Vanderlande Industries B.V.

-Mecalux S.A.

-Beumer Group GmbH

-Intelligrated

-Fives Group

-Swisslog AG

-Knapp AG

-TGW Logistics Group GmbH

-Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

-Witron Logistik + Informatik GmbH

-Kardex AG

-Bastian Solutions

-System Group

-Egemin Automation

-Vaistore Systems and Dearborn Mid-West Company