Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2025 : ABB, General Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, N

An Intelligent Electronic Device (IED) is a term used in the electric power industry to describe microprocessor-based controllers of power system equipment, such as circuit breakers, transformers and capacitor banks.



The Intelligent Electronic Devices market competition will be still intense. ABB is the leading manufacturer in the global Intelligent Electronic Devices market with the market share of 31.89%, in terms of revenue, followed by General Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, NovaTech LLC and Crompton Greaves. The top 6 listed companies accounted for 85% of the market share in 2018.



Asia-Pacific region has immense potential for growth in this market and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives in the energy and power sector are the prime reasons for the demand for intelligent electronic devices market. Although Intelligent Electronic Devices market still brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.



In 2018, the global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market size was 1759.6 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5106.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- ABB

- General Electric

- Siemens

- Schneider Electric

- NovaTech LLC

- Crompton Greaves



Segment by Type:

- Digital Relays

- PLC

- Load Tap Controller

- Recloser

- Smart Meter

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Power Generation

- Power Transmission

- Building Electricity Management

- Factory Electricity Management



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Forecast

4.5.1. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Intelligent Electronic Devices Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



