Top players in Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market are:

Cisco (United States), Symantec (United States), Proofpoint (United States), TitanHQ (Ireland), Mimecast (United Kingdom), SolarWinds (United States), Retruster (United States), Egress Software (United Kingdom), Spambrella (United States), VIPRE Security (United States), Cofense Inc. (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Agari (United States)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Brief Overview on Intelligent Email Protection Software

Intelligent email protection software is a comprehensive email security platform that prevents web-based threats and ensures employee compliance. The gateways route incoming email content through spam filters and scan content before it can be transported beyond a firewall. These gateways contain a kind of labeling or user governance system to identify malicious actors and to prevent them from engaging in future communication. The archiving functions in intelligent email protection software help companies to record previous messages for both compliance and reference purposes. Organizations choose secure email gateway tools to add additional security measures to internal and outgoing communications. Businesses can prevent cybercriminals from compromising their network and stealing their data, and ensure that their operations remain compliant. These tools overlap with both an email encryption software and email anti-spam software but offer a broader platform. Intelligent email protection software combines the functions of both tools and offers additional security and archiving functions. In order to qualify for inclusion in the category of intelligent email protection software, a product must filter or scan emails for viruses, spam or other malware, identify and block potentially dangerous content, encrypt communications securely, archive functions for the Provide compliant storage and facilitate whitelisting or blocking functions to control suspicious accounts.

Market Drivers

- Rising Need for Data Security and Privacy Concerns

- The Rising Cases of Cybercrimes and Cyberattacks

- Growth of Enormous Amount of Data



Market Trend

- Convergence of Technologies

- Increasing Popularity of Intelligent Email Protection Software



Market Challenges

- Presence of Major as Well as Emerging Players are Increasing the Competition



Market Restraints:

- Growing Intricacy of Email-Based Malware Threats



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Spendings on Research and Development



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

snapshot of the key findings and key statistics on the whole.

market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Detailed segmentation of the Global Intelligent Email Protection Software market

Highlights the inclusions and exclusions

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumers sentiments' analysis that are likely to contribute to market growth are covered as well.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis

The impact of Covid-19 on economy and also the probable market scenario aftermath.

Chapter 05 – Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market - Pricing Analysis

Throws light on pricing from the manufacturers' as well as distributers' perspectives. Pricing analysis benchmark is also unleashed.

Global market value analysis and forecasts the Global Intelligent Email Protection Software (in US$ Mn) between 2015 and 2027.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Intelligent Email Protection Software market

Explore supply chain and value chain analysis for the market.

In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Segmentation

By Type, Application, End-Users, Region

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market

How Market will Shape with emerging and developed economies?

Chapter 09 – Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Structure Analysis

Tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 10 – Competitive Analysis

Comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments.

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the report.

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

To obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Global Intelligent Email Protection Software market.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



