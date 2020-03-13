Intelligent Energy Storage System Market Is Expected to Grow Tremendously by 2030 – ABB, ENGIE Storage Services NA, Azeti

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- As the name suggests, intelligent energy storage systems allows the user to store electricity in battery for future use. These systems will not inform you about electricity consumption pattern but helps the user to see his energy consumption at granulated level. More importantly, the intelligent energy storage system allow the user to know how much energy is consumed by an individual switch, an electrical appliance, or any plug-in. Besides, the user can effectively program the system with respect to energy used per day in order to avoid wastage.



Some other benefits of using intelligent energy storage system are:

- Ultimate reduction in the user's electricity bill

- Allow users to get habitual to energy saving habits

- Increase the value of your home by reducing wastage

- Help the user to become a smart energy consumer



Increasing use of lithium-ion batteries in these systems are trending. Improved safety measures are installed in these systems. These systems avoids battery fires and supports safety of the systems. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Intelligent Energy Storage System Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Intelligent Energy Storage System Market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key Players of the Intelligent Energy Storage System Market are:

NEC Telecommunication and Information Technology, ABB, ENGIE Storage Services NA, azeti GmbH, CODA Energy., Stem. Inc., Wärtsilä, and others.



The market growth of intelligent energy storage systems can be attributed to factors, such as growing concerns regarding environmental impacts caused by the use of fossil fuels for electricity generation. Therefore, the rising demand for renewable energy sources leading to the rising demand for intelligent energy storage systems. According to The International Energy Association (IEA), in order to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius, the world needs 266 GW of energy storage by 2030, up from 176.5 GW in 2017. Increasing investments by leading players in the development of intelligent energy storage systems are among the prime factors boosting market growth.



Other factors such as government initiatives for electricity storage, new regulatory mandates in the U.S., which highlight the importance of lower infrastructure costs, as well as greater efficiency, flexibility and affordability, for current intelligent energy storage solutions and emissions are expected to propel the market growth. Moreover, the cost of energy storage decreases with the reduction in the cost of batteries and other components, thus further boosting the market growth.



Major Types of Intelligent Energy Storage System covered are:

Flow Batteries

Lithium Ion, and Advanced Lead Acid Batteries



Major Applications of Intelligent Energy Storage System covered are:

Commercial Storage

Residential Storage

Industrial storage, and Grid Scale



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Intelligent Energy Storage System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Intelligent Energy Storage System market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Intelligent Energy Storage System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Intelligent Energy Storage System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Intelligent Energy Storage System market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Intelligent Energy Storage System market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Intelligent Energy Storage System market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.



In the end, Intelligent Energy Storage System industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



