NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Intelligent Logistics Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Intelligent Logistics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/84606-global-intelligent-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Key Players in This Report Include:

Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), United Parcel Service (United States), D.B. GROUP Spa (Italy), FedEx Corporation (United States), Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Japan), World Courier Group, Inc. (United States), SF Merdd Co., Ltd. (China), Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG (Switzerland), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. (Kuwait), DSV Panalpina A/S (Denmark), Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Hong Kong), C.H. Robinson (United States), VersaCold (Canada), Marken Llp (United States), Air Canada Cargo (Canada)



Definition:

Intelligent Logistics allow organizations to improve their inter-organizational co-ordination through collaborative planning. It is used to handle different logistics in a planned, managed, or controlled in a more intelligent way compared to conventional solutions. The Integration of Internet of Things (loT) and Big Data in Logistics is expected to boost the market size of global intelligent logistic market.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of RFID Technology in Logistics

Increasing Technological Advancements and Demand For Advanced Services and System



Market Trends:

Emergence of IoT Connected Devices



Market Opportunities:

Increasing Innovation in Mobile Technologies

Greater Accuracy and Speed for Logistic Supply Chain



Challenges:

Slow Technological Development in Some of the Underdeveloped Countries



The Global Intelligent Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain Logistics), Application (Oil and Gas, Power and Energy, Aviation and Marine, Military and Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Others), Services (Inventory Management, Transportation System, Order Management), Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality, Big Data, Cloud Computing), Approaches (Autonomous Logistics, Product Intelligence, Physical Internet, Intelligent Transportation Systems, Intelligent Cargo, Self-organizing Logistics)



Global Intelligent Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/84606-global-intelligent-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Intelligent Logistics market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Intelligent Logistics

-To showcase the development of the Intelligent Logistics market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Intelligent Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Intelligent Logistics

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Intelligent Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of Intelligent Logistics market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=84606#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Intelligent Logistics Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Intelligent Logistics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Intelligent Logistics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Intelligent Logistics Market Production by Region Intelligent Logistics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Intelligent Logistics Market Report:

Intelligent Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Intelligent Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Intelligent Logistics Market

Intelligent Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

Intelligent Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

Intelligent Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Cold Chain Logistics, Non-cold Chain Logistics}

Intelligent Logistics Market Analysis by Application {Oil and Gas, Power and Energy, Aviation and Marine, Military and Defense, Manufacturing, Retail, Automotive, Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Others}

Intelligent Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Intelligent Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/84606-global-intelligent-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Suraj



Key questions answered

How feasible is Intelligent Logistics market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Intelligent Logistics near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Intelligent Logistics market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.