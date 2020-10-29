New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Intelligent Network market is expected to grow from USD 2.17 billion in 2019 to USD 10.43 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period. 5G and IoT are a game-changer for the telecommunications industry. These give rise to a higher number of connected devices and lead to demand for seamless connectivity which is delivered by Intelligent Networks. Rising demand for services by telecom consumers is expected to boost the intelligent network market further globally. Network users are demanding increasingly complex services that cannot be effectually supported by current network designers



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Intelligent Network market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Intelligent Network industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are APCON, Inc (US), Aria Networks (UK), Aricent, Inc., Aruba Networks (US), Balbix Inc (US), BluVector (US), BOCO Inter-Telecom Co. Ltd (China), Cisco Systems (US), Colt Technology Services (UK), Darktrace (UK), Ennetix, Inc (US), Entuity, Ltd (UK), Ericsson (Sweden), ExtraHop Networks (US), Flowmon Networks (Czech Republic), Huawei Technologies (China), Juniper Networks (US), Loom Systems (US), Mist Systems (US), Netcracker Inc. (UK), Netrolix LLC (US), Nitro Mobile Solutions, LLC (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Sandvine (Canada), and Tech Mahindra Limited (India).



The Intelligent Network industry is segmented into:



Intelligent Network Market by End-Use Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)



Information Cognition

Prediction and Classification of Traffic

Resource Management and Network Adoption

Performance Prediction and Configuration Extrapolation.



Intelligent Network Market by End-User (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)



Telecom Service Providers

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Network Service Providers

Other Enterprises.



Intelligent Network Market, by Enterprise Size (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Regional Outlook of Intelligent Network Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Intelligent Network market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the Intelligent Network industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the Intelligent Network industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Intelligent Network market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the Intelligent Network industry



Radical Features of the Intelligent Network Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Intelligent Network market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Intelligent Network industry.



