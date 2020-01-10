Intelligent Network Market Worth $9.99 Billion by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- According to a new market research report "Intelligent Network Market by Application (Information Cognition, Traffic Prediction and Classification, Resource Management, Performance Prediction, and Configuration Extrapolation), End-user, Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global intelligent network market size is expected to grow from USD 3.01 billion in 2018 to USD 9.99 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.1% during the forecast period. Advent of new technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and cloud, increasing complexity of networks, rapid growth in data volumes, and changes in traffic patterns are expected to drive the intelligent network market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Intelligent Network Market"

65- Tables

32- Figures

123- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=141121899



The information cognition segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.



Among applications, information cognition is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period, as there is an increasing need for information cognition on data accumulation of networking operations which include network characteristics, trace route, traffic matrix, and other such data functionalities.



The telecom service providers segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018.



Among end-users, the cloud service providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The cloud service providers increase the number of data centers globally to decrease the latency, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for massive integrated network infrastructure. Therefore, the network becomes complex for delivering business applications and other content at high speed rates. The telecom service providers segment is expected to hold the largest market size the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global intelligent network market during the forecast period.



North America is expected to hold the largest size in the global intelligent network market during the forecast period. The adoption of intelligent networking solutions in North America is driven by the growth of innovative technologies, such as deep learning, analytics, and virtualization of network. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as many telecom operators and cloud service providers have started relying upon AI-enabled solutions.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=141121899



The key players in the intelligent network market include include Cisco Systems (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Aruba Networks (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Juniper Networks (US), Colt Technology Services (UK), Netcracker Inc. (UK), Sandvine (Canada), Loom Systems (US), Aricent, Inc. (US), Ennetix, Inc (US), Aria Networks (UK), ExtraHop Networks (US), Entuity, Ltd (UK), APCON, Inc (US), Mist Systems (US), BluVector (US), Nitro Mobile Solutions, LLC (US), Netrolix LLC (US), Darktrace (UK), Flowmon Networks (Czech Republic), Balbix Inc (US), and BOCO Inter-Telecom Co. Ltd (China).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/intelligent-network.asp