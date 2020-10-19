Intelligent Pigging Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : Intertek Group, Penspen, Applus Services

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Global Intelligent Pigging Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Baker Hughes, a GE company (United States), The Rosen Group, Inc. (United States), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group (United Kingdom), T.D. Williamson Inc. (United States), Applus Services (Spain), Penspen (United Kingdom), Corrosion Control Engineering, Lin Scan (United Arab Emirates) and NDT Global (Australia). The Manufacturers having a strong hold in the market are Baker Hughes, a GE company, The Rosen Group, Inc., SGS SA, Intertek Group, T.D. Williamson Inc.. Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Quest Integrity Group, LLC (United States), Dacon Inspection Technologies Company Limited (Thailand), Romstar SDN BHD (Malaysia), Onstream Pipeline Inspection Services Inc. (Canada), Cokebusters USA Inc. (United States), Rouge Pipeline & Process Services (United Arab Emirates), Enduro Canada Pipeline Services, Inc. (Canada), A. Hak Industrial Services B.V. (Netherlands), Cdria Pipeline Services (Poland) and Halfwave AS (Norway).



Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/13538-global-intelligent-pigging-market



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Intelligent Pigging Market various segments and emerging territory.



Intelligent Pigging refers to a technique used while inspecting a pipeline internally and gathers information regarding presence and location of corrosion, bends, and other anomalies in the pipelines. It is also referred as smart pig which controls the pipeline from inside non-destructively and provide data about length, depth, width and location of a corrosion failure or a crack. Pigs are the tools that are propelled through the pipeline with the help of a pig launcher and is driven by the pressure of the product flow in the pipeline. According to AMA, the Global Intelligent Pigging market is expected to see growth rate of 4.59% and may see market size of USD798.0 Million by 2025.



Market Drivers

- Favorable Government Rules and Regulations for Pipeline Inspections

- Growing Awareness about Safety Concerns of Pipelines and Energy Infrastructure



Market Trend

- Introduction to Tiny Intelligent Pigs Instead Of Conventional Pipeline Cleaners

- Long Term Contracts with the Petroleum Industry



Restraints

- Very Sensitive Pipelines in Case of Petroleum Industry

- Bulk of Skilled Workforce might maximize the required Wages



Opportunities

- Robust Technological Enhancements and Growth of Petroleum, Oil and Gas Industry

- Introduction to Highly Automated Intelligent Pigs



Challenges

- Downside Risk of Economy

- Threat of Substitutes such as Traditional Pipeline Inspection Techniques



Market Highlights:

On January 14, 2019, the global pipeline maintenance solution provider "T.D. Williamson" has commercialized a 4-inch magnetic flux leakage (MFL) and deformation (DEF) internal versus external discrimination (IDOD) tool that helps ensure pipeline integrity by detecting pitting and general corrosion as well as interacting features such as dents with metal loss in small diameter, low pressure pipelines.



On February 7th, 2019, Baker Hughes, a GE company has announced that it will supply turbomachinery equipment for the construction of the Golden Pass LNG export facility in Sabine Pass, Texas. The project is expected to produce around 16 million tons per year of LNG. BHGE will provide turbomachinery equipment for three LNG trains, including six gas turbines and 12 centrifugal compressors.



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/13538-global-intelligent-pigging-market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Intelligent Pigging market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Intelligent Pigging market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Intelligent Pigging market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Get Reasonable Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/13538-global-intelligent-pigging-market



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Intelligent Pigging Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Intelligent Pigging Market

The report highlights Intelligent Pigging market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Intelligent Pigging, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Intelligent Pigging Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Intelligent Pigging Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Intelligent Pigging Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Intelligent Pigging Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Magnetic Flux Leakage, Ultrasonic, Caliper), Application (Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection, Crack & Leak Detection), Pipeline (Gas, Liquid))

5.1 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Intelligent Pigging Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Intelligent Pigging Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=13538



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Intelligent Pigging Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



About Advance Market Analytics

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies' revenues.



Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enable clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.