Natural Health Industry Welcomes Exciting New "Intelligent Probiotics"

With over 30 years of expertise in the field of natural health-enhancement IQBiotix, an American company internationally affiliated with the UK and UAE, is set to launch their exciting new line of 'intelligent probiotics' in the United States. Unlike traditional probiotic formulations, IQBiotix contain herbs, vitamins, and enzymes that work together to help address specific health issues. Another distinguishing factor of these probiotics is their unique delivery approach (DRcaps™) for optimal nutrient efficiency.



Why Probiotics?



Probiotics are “friendly” bacteria that aid in digestion and promote regularity, and enhance the immune system by providing protection against disease-causing micro-organisms. The scientific community continues to discover new benefits of probiotics and reasons why they are so essential for human health. Unfortunately, their numbers can be depleted by many factors such as chronic use of antibiotics, lifestyle, stress, and a poor diet. Many individuals take probiotic supplements to regain their intestinal health and improve overall well-being, while others do so to boost their immune system and ensure proper digestion and nutrient absorption.



Why IQBiotix?



"The main challenges faced by probiotic bacteria during their transit via the stomach include a low acidic environment as well as exposure to bile salts and pancreatic medium", says Hasnain Walji, Ph.D. and CEO of IQBiotix Inc, who has authored dozens of books on nutrition and integrative medicine. "IQBiotix is the first US Company to encapsulate its probiotics in DRcaps™ - a breakthrough technology that can offer a much larger percentage of the probiotics in the intestine alive."



DRcaps™ are designed to remain closed in the stomach thus protecting the sensitive bacteria contained in these special capsules from the acidic stomach environment. This delayed release ensures that the probiotic bacteria reach the intestine and colonize it, thus conferring maximum health benefits of these vital gut flora.



IQBiotix formulas are suitable for vegans and vegetarians, while also providing gluten-free, sugar-free, non-GMO health supplements. They contain no hydrogenated trans-fats, artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and do not require refrigeration.



Specialty formulations include LactaseBiotix™ which aids in the digestion of dairy products, CranBiotix™ for urinary tract issues, Immune System Biotix™ which contains additional essential nutrients that contribute to immune system health, and Kidz Biotix™, a chewable probiotic blend especially formulated for children. This cutting-edge line of probiotics also includes a high potency formula Mega8Biotix™ and TumBiotix™, which address antibiotic side-effects and optimum health of the bowels respectively.



About IQBiotix

Formulated by scientists, manufactured in a state of the art GMP facility, rigorously tested by quality assurance teams, and innovatively encapsulated in DRcaps™, IQBiotix' release in the U.S. is a highly anticipated event, as the natural health community eagerly awaits the arrival of these intelligent probiotics. Healthcare professionals should contact the company via the website for more technical information and to see how these products can benefit their patients. Consumers may also receive an e-book on the importance of probiotics and the IQBiotix difference by visiting the website: http://www.iqbiotix.com