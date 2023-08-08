NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2023 -- The Latest Released Intelligent Process Automation market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Intelligent Process Automation market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Intelligent Process Automation market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Accenture (Ireland), IBM (United States), Cognizant (United States), Genpact (United States), KPMG (Switzerland), Atos (France), Infosys (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Capgemini (France), Xerox Corporation (United States), Pegasystems (United States), Wipro (India), EXL Service (United States), Thoughtonomy (United Kingdom), CGI Group (Canada), UiPath (Romania), HCL Technologies (India).



Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) refers to a sophisticated technological approach that combines elements of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to streamline and optimize business processes. This innovative paradigm seeks to enhance operational efficiency by integrating cognitive capabilities, machine learning, natural language processing, and robotic process automation (RPA) into a cohesive framework. IPA goes beyond traditional automation by not only automating repetitive and rule-based tasks but also imbuing systems with the ability to learn from data, make decisions, and adapt to changing circumstances. By utilizing AI-driven insights, IPA identifies patterns, predicts outcomes, and continuously refines its processes to deliver higher levels of accuracy, speed, and agility. This transformative approach has the potential to revolutionize industries across sectors, improving customer experiences, reducing errors, and freeing human resources to focus on more creative and strategic endeavors.



Influencing Market Trend

- Technological Advancement Such As Integration of Cloud, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Technology

- Emphasizing On the Development of Centralized Intelligent Process Automation Tool

Market Drivers

- Growing Focus Business Process Automation

- Growth in Information Technology (IT) Industry

Opportunities:

- Rising Adoption of Automated Business Process

- Increasing Demand from the Developing Economies

- Growing Investment for Digital Transformation across Numerous Industry Verticals

Challenges:

- Operational Issues Related With Implementation of Intelligent Process Automation System



Analysis by Application (IT Operations, Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security, Others), Technology (NLP, Machine & Deep Learning), Component (Solutions, Services)



The regional analysis of Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



