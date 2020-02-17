Albany NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, "Global Intelligent Transportation System Market (Type: Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS), Advanced Transportation Management Systems (ATMS), Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems (ATPS), Advanced Public Transportation Systems (APTS), Cooperative Vehicle Systems, Automatic Number Plate Recognition Systems (ANPR); Application: Traffic Management, Road Safety and Surveillance, Freight Management (commercial), Public Transport, Environment Protection, Automotive Telematics, Parking Management, Road User Charging, and Automated Vehicle) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027." According to the report, the global intelligent transportation system market is projected to surpass US$ 70 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of above 12.9% during the forecast period.



According to the report, the global intelligent transportation system market is likely to be driven by the need to adopt smarter transport modes that are safer, user friendly, and more coordinated

The intelligent transportation system employs communication technology and captured information in transportation in order to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce traffic issues

The intelligent transportation system can boost the adoption of public transport by making it more effective, tackle traffic congestion issue, and shorten the travel duration, which in turn is likely to reduce vehicle emissions. Implementation of intelligent transportation system enables operators to obtain real-time details, which help them to manage fleets and update operations and schedules.

Expansion of Intelligent Transportation System Market:



As per estimates of various intelligent transportation system associations such as ITS Canada and ITS Turkey, advanced traffic management systems (ATMS) reduced the waiting time at a signal by 20% to 30% and the travel time by 25%, which in turn reduced significant amount of congestion.

Intelligent transportation system also reduces greenhouse gas emissions such as carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O). For every hour of delay time reduced in traffic, one light weight vehicle can save 0.7 gallons of fuel and a truck can save 1.93 gallons. Deploying electronic tolling systems and ramp metering systems can reduce traffic and maintain the flow of traffic on inter urban road networks.

Road accidents cost about US$ 520 Bn per year, globally, which costs individual countries about 1% to 2% of their GDP. In the U.S., road fatalities cost US$ 230 Bn per year, which on an average costs US$ 820 per person.

Thus, the need to adopt intelligent transportation system is rising significantly



Based on type, the global intelligent transportation system market has been divided into advanced traveler information systems (ATIS), advanced transportation management system (ATMS), advanced transportation pricing system (ATPS), advanced public transportation system (ATPS), cooperative vehicle systems (CVO), and automatic number plate recognition systems (ANPR). Demand for ATMSs in established markets such as North America and Europe is rising at a steady pace owing to the increasing deployment of adaptive traffic control systems. These systems are integrated with existing traffic control systems deployed in both urban and interurban transportation networks to reduce congestion and effectively use road space. It has been observed that more than 10% of congestion on metropolitan roads is due to the utilization of bad signal controls. Travelers in metropolitan areas spend about extra 300 million hours in travel every year due to congestion. These factors have led to an increase in integration of DSRC devices in both vehicles and traffic control systems.



Advanced transportation pricing system is another preferred system of the intelligent transport system market. Different applications of advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS) include electronic toll, variable parking fees, congestion pricing and vehicle miles traveled, and usage fees collection. Electronic toll collection (ETC) system uses DSRC devices for vehicle to roadside communication through infrared or microwave technology.



Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems read the number plates of passing vehicles, extract the characters on the plate and convert them into a digital format. The law enforcement applications of ANPR systems in traffic management, toll collection, parking time management, and speeding control are key contributors to the expansion of the ANPR segment of the market.



The freight management segment of the intelligent transportation system market is estimated to expand in the near future, as freight service providers seek solutions to improve their operating efficiency. Large number of hardware manufacturers and suppliers exist who provide freight management solutions in the local and global market.



The road safety and surveillance segment of the intelligent transportation system market is projected to expand at a rapid pace, particularly in developed countries, due to increasing deployment of vehicle and infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle to vehicle (V2V) systems in order to improve road safety.



Based on application, the intelligent transportation system market has been divided into traffic management, road safety & surveillance, freight management, road user charging, parking management, automotive telematics, parking management, and automated vehicles. Deployment of ATMS in urban road networks improves the efficiency of traffic flow on road. ATMS reduces the burden on transportation authorities and governments by reducing necessary investments required in road network expansions for congestion control. This benefit fuels the demand for traffic management solutions across the world. Aggressive demand for traffic management solutions is expected in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil, due to rapidly growing congestion issue in major cities in these countries.